Monster Energy Cup
Points Leaders
Through Sept. 2
1. Kyle Busch 1,038. 2. Kevin Harvick 999. 3. Martin Truex Jr. 883. 4. Kurt Busch 835. 5. Joey Logano 818. 6. Brad Keselowski 785. 7. Kyle Larson 783. 8. Clint Bowyer 777. 9. Ryan Blaney 755. 10. Denny Hamlin 738.
11. Chase Elliott 737. 12. Aric Almirola 681. 13. Erik Jones 679. 14. Jimmie Johnson 605. 15. Alex Bowman 586. 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 518. 17. Ryan Newman 503. 18. Austin Dillon 496. 19. Paul Menard 493. 20. Daniel Suarez 487.
XFINITY
Points Leaders
Through Sept. 1
1. Justin Allgaier 888. 2. Elliott Sadler 872. 3. Cole Custer 871. 4. Christopher Bell 852. 5. Daniel Hemric 844. 6. Tyler Reddick 693. 7. Brandon Jones 687. 8. Matt Tifft 663. 9. Ryan Truex 660. 10. Ryan Reed 559.
11. Austin Cindric 549. 12. Ross Chastain 543. 13. Michael Annett 489. 14. Jeremy Clements 425. 15. Ryan Sieg 411. 16. John Hunter Nemechek 401. 17. Kaz Grala 386. 18. Alex Labbe 380. 19. Garrett Smithley 358. 20. Joey Gase 349.
Camping World Truck
Points Leaders
Through Aug. 26
1. Johnny Sauter 2,081. 2. Brett Moffitt 2,075. 3. Noah Gragson 2,070. 4. Justin Haley 2,065. 5. Matt Crafton 2,047. 6. Stewart Friesen 2,047. 7. Ben Rhodes 2,046. 8. Grant Enfinger 2,035.
