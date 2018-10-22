Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

Through Oct. 21

1. Kyle Busch, 4,055. 2. Kevin Harvick, 4,054. 3. Martin Truex Jr., 4,038. 4. Chase Elliott, 4,018. 5. Clint Bowyer, 4,015. 6. Joey Logano, 4,015. 7. Kurt Busch, 4,015. 8. Aric Almirola, 4,006.

XFINITY Points Leaders

Through Oct. 20

1. Daniel Hemric, 3,067. 2. Elliott Sadler, 3,058. 3. Tyler Reddick, 3,055. 4. Christopher Bell, 3,045. 5. Matt Tifft, 3,044. 6. Justin Allgaier, 3,040. 7. Cole Custer, 3,022. 8. Austin Cindric, 3,002.

Camping World Truck Points Leaders

Through Oct. 13

1. Johnny Sauter, 3,042. 2. Noah Gragson, 3,025. 3. Grant Enfinger, 3,018. 4. Justin Haley, 3,014. 5. Ben Rhodes, 3,014. 6. Matt Crafton, 3,003.

