Monster Energy Cup

Points Leaders

Through May 11

1. Joey Logano, 478; 2. Kyle Busch, 469; 3. Kevin Harvick, 440; 4. Chase Elliott, 423; 5. Brad Keselowski, 421; 6. Denny Hamlin, 404; 7. Martin Truex Jr., 396; 8. Kurt Busch, 387; 9. Clint Bowyer, 357; 10. Ryan Blaney, 340.

11. Aric Almirola, 334; 12. Alex Bowman, 329; 13. Daniel Suarez, 315; 14. Erik Jones, 308; 15. Kyle Larson, 304; 16. Jimmie Johnson, 292; 17. Ryan Newman, 284; 18. Austin Dillon, 281; 19. William Byron, 277; 20. Paul Menard, 267.

XFINITY

Points Leaders

Through May 4

1. Tyler Reddick, 462; 2. Christopher Bell, 439; 3. Cole Custer, 391; 4. Austin Cindric, 381; 5. Justin Allgaier, 348; 6. Chase Briscoe, 335; 7. John H Nemechek, 325; 8. Ryan Sieg, 315; 9. Noah Gragson, 304; 10. Michael Annett, 297.

11. Justin Haley, 294; 12. Brandon Jones, 286; 13. Ross Chastain, 244; 14. Gray Gaulding, 207; 15. Brandon Brown, 204; 16. Garrett Smithley, 163; 17. Jeremy Clements, 155; 18. Josh Williams, 149; 19. Ray Black Jr, 141; 20. David Starr, 140.

Gander Outdoor Truck

Points Leaders

Through May 10

1. Grant Enfinger, 287; 2. Brett Moffitt, 274; 3. Stewart Friesen, 272; 4. Ben Rhodes, 254; 5. Johnny Sauter, 252; 6. Matt Crafton, 245; 7. Austin Hill, 233; 8. Harrison Burton, 222; 9. Todd Gilliland, 213; 10. Sheldon Creed, 187.

11. Tyler Dippel, 141; 12. Spencer Boyd, 130; 13. Gus Dean, 118; 14. Tyler Ankrum, 114; 15. Jordan Anderson, 114; 16. Brennan Poole, 108; 17. Austin Wayne Self, 94; 18. Timothy Peters, 84; 19. Cory Roper, 82; 20. Josh Reaume, 80.

