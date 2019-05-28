Monster Energy Cup
Points Leaders
Through May 26
1. Kyle Busch, 528; 2. Joey Logano, 522; 3. Chase Elliott, 478; 4. Kevin Harvick, 478; 5. Brad Keselowski, 459; 6. Martin Truex Jr., 448; 7. Denny Hamlin, 434; 8. Kurt Busch, 406; 9. Ryan Blaney, 376; 10. Alex Bowman, 373.
11. Clint Bowyer, 370; 12. Aric Almirola, 360; 13. Daniel Suarez, 334; 14. Jimmie Johnson, 324; 15. William Byron, 316; 16. Kyle Larson, 311; 17. Erik Jones, 309; 18. Ryan Newman, 305; 19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 303; 20. Paul Menard, 290.
XFINITY
Points Leaders
Through May 25
1. Tyler Reddick, 520; 2. Christopher Bell, 455; 3. Cole Custer, 417; 4. Austin Cindric, 414; 5. Justin Allgaier, 394; 6. Chase Briscoe, 369; 7. John Hunter Nemechek, 358; 8. Noah Gragson, 349; 9. Ryan Sieg, 346; 10. Michael Annett, 334.
11. Justin Haley, 326; 12. Brandon Jones, 319; 13. Ross Chastain, 270; 14. Gray Gaulding, 230; 15. Brandon Brown, 221; 16. Garrett Smithley, 183; 17. Jeremy Clements, 179; 18. Ray Black Jr., 162; 19. Josh Williams, 159; 20. David Starr, 155.
Gander Outdoor Truck
Points Leaders
Through May 17
1. Grant Enfinger, 331; 2. Stewart Friesen, 316; 3. Brett Moffitt, 298; 4. Ben Rhodes, 297; 5. Matt Crafton, 294; 6. Johnny Sauter, 27; 7. Austin Hill, 264; 8. Todd Gilliland, 253; 9. Harrison Burton, 252; 10. Sheldon Creed, 219.
11. Tyler Dippel, 165; 12. Spencer Boyd, 145; 13. Brennan Poole, 143; 14. Jordan Anderson, 136; 15. Gus Dean, 129; 16. Tyler Ankrum, 124; 17. Austin Wayne Self, 110; 18. Cory Roper, 99; 19. Angela Ruch, 92; 20. Jesse Little, 91.
