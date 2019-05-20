Monster Energy Cup
Points Leaders
Through May 11
1. Joey Logano 478. 2. Kyle Busch 469. 3. Kevin Harvick 440. 4. Chase Elliott 423. 5. Brad Keselowski 421. 6. Denny Hamlin 404. 7. Martin Truex Jr. 396. 8. Kurt Busch 387. 9. Clint Bowyer 357. 10. Ryan Blaney 340.
11. Aric Almirola 334. 12. Alex Bowman 329. 13. Daniel Suarez 315. 14. Erik Jones 308. 15. Kyle Larson 304. 16. Jimmie Johnson 292. 17. Ryan Newman 284. 18. Austin Dillon 281. 19. William Byron 277. 20. Paul Menard 267.
XFINITY
Points Leaders
Through May 4
1. Tyler Reddick 462. 2. Christopher Bell 439. 3. Cole Custer 391. 4. Austin Cindric 381. 5. Justin Allgaier 348. 6. Chase Briscoe 335. 7. John Hunter Nemechek 325. 8. Ryan Sieg 315. 9. Noah Gragson 304. 10. Michael Annett 297.
11. Justin Haley 294. 12. Brandon Jones 286. 13. Ross Chastain 244. 14. Gray Gaulding 207. 15. Brandon Brown 204. 16. Garrett Smithley 163. 17. Jeremy Clements 155. 18. Josh Williams 149. 19. Ray Black Jr. 141. 20. David Starr 140.
Gander Outdoor Truck
Points Leaders
Through May 17
1. Grant Enfinger 331. 2. Stewart Friesen 316. 3. Brett Moffitt 298. 4. Ben Rhodes 297. 5. Matt Crafton 294. 6. Johnny Sauter 273. 7. Austin Hill 264. 8. Todd Gilliland 253. 9. Harrison Burton 252. 10. Sheldon Creed 219.
11. Tyler Dippel 165. 12. Spencer Boyd 145. 13. Brennan Poole 143. 14. Jordan Anderson 136. 15. Gus Dean 129. 16. Tyler Ankrum 124. 17. Austin Wayne Self 110. 18. Cory Roper 99. 19. Angela Ruch 92. 20. Jesse Little 91.
