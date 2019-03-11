Monster Energy Cup
POINTS LEADERS
Through March 10
1. Kyle Busch 177. 2. Joey Logano 171. 3. Kevin Harvick 168. 4. Denny Hamlin 165. 5. Martin Truex Jr. 140. 6. Kyle Larson 138. 7. Aric Almirola 134. 8. Brad Keselowski 133. 9. Kurt Busch 126. 10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 123.
11. Clint Bowyer 118. 12. Ryan Blaney 113. 13. Chase Elliott 108. 14. Erik Jones 106. 15. Jimmie Johnson 98. 16. Alex Bowman 94. 17. Ryan Newman 92. 18. William Byron 82. 19. Paul Menard 81. 20. Daniel Suarez 77.
XFINITY
POINTS LEADERS
Through March 9
1. Tyler Reddick 169. 2. Christopher Bell 165. 3. Cole Custer 158. 4. Michael Annett 147. 5. Brandon Jones 147. 6. Austin Cindric 141. 7. John Hunter Nemechek 140. 8. Noah Gragson 130. 9. Justin Allgaier 128. 10. Ryan Sieg 126.
11. Ross Chastain 116. 12. Justin Haley 116. 13. Chase Briscoe 112. 14. Brandon Brown 85. 15. Jeffrey Earnhardt 76. 16. Gray Gaudling 70. 17. Garrett Smithley 67. 18. Ray Black Jr. 66. 19. Jeremy Clements 66. 20. Josh Williams 60.
Gander Outdoor Truck
POINTS LEADERS
Through March 1
1. Grant Enfinger 117. 2. Harrison Burton 111. 3. Austin Hill 108. 4. Stewart Friesen 103. 5. Brett Moffitt 102. 6. Johnny Sauter 102. 7. Matt Crafton 96. 8. Ben Rhodes 96. 9. Todd Gilliland 96. 10. Sheldon Creed 91.
11. Timothy Peters 84. 12. Austin Wayne Self 66. 13. Spencer Boyd 59. 14. Gus Dean 59. 15. Brennan Poole 56. 16. Tyler Dippel 54. 17. Josh Reaume 52. 18. Cory Roper 51. 19. Angela Ruch 50. 20. Jordan Anderson 46.
