Monster Energy Cup
Points Leaders
Through June 2
1. Kyle Busch 568. 2. Joey Logano 564. 3. Chase Elliott 511. 4. Brad Keselowski 509. 5. Kevin Harvick 500. 6. Denny Hamlin 465. 7. Martin Truex Jr. 452. 8. Kurt Busch 437. 9. Ryan Blaney 406. 10. Clint Bowyer 402.
11. Alex Bowman 395. 12. Aric Almirola 393. 13. Daniel Suarez 368. 14. William Byron 361. 15. Erik Jones 343. 16. Kyle Larson 342. 17. Jimmie Johnson 342. 18. Ryan Newman 332. 19. Paul Menard 310. 20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 308.
XFINITY
Points Leaders
Through June 1
1. Tyler Reddick 572. 2. Christopher Bell 495. 3. Cole Custer 473. 4. Austin Cindric 455. 5. Justin Allgaier 439. 6. Chase Briscoe 410. 7. John Hunter Nemechek 388. 8. Noah Gragson 381. 9. Michael Annett 367. 10. Justin Haley 361.
11. Ryan Sieg 360. 12. Brandon Jones 320. 13. Ross Chastain 297. 14. Gray Gaulding 247. 15. Brandon Brown 245. 16. Jeremy Clements 200. 17. Garrett Smithley 191. 18. Josh Williams 181. 18. Ray Black Jr. 181. 20. David Starr 168.
Gander Outdoor Truck
Points leaders
Through May 17
1. Grant Enfinger 331. 2. Stewart Friesen 316. 3. Brett Moffitt 298. 4. Ben Rhodes 297. 5. Matt Crafton 294. 6. Johnny Sauter 273. 7. Austin Hill 264. 8. Todd Gilliland 253. 9. Harrison Burton 252. 10. Sheldon Creed 219.
11. Tyler Dippel 165. 12. Spencer Boyd 145. 13. Brennan Poole 143. 14. Jordan Anderson 136. 15. Gus Dean 129. 16. Tyler Ankrum 124. 17. Austin Wayne Self 110. 18. Cory Roper 99. 19. Angela Ruch 92. 20. Jesse Little 91.
