Monster Energy Cup
Points Leaders
Through July 22
1. Kyle Busch, 844, 2. Kevin Harvick, 791, 3. Martin Truex Jr., 740, 4. Joey Logano, 679, 5. Kurt Busch, 646, 6. Clint Bowyer, 638, 7. Brad Keselowski, 635, 8. Kyle Larson, 606, 9. Ryan Blaney, 584, 10. Denny Hamlin, 583.
11. Aric Almirola, 575, 12. Jimmie Johnson, 522, 13. Chase Elliott, 520, 14. Erik Jones, 501, 15. Alex Bowman, 453, 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 425, 17. Paul Menard, 424, 18. Ryan Newman, 379, 19. Austin Dillon, 379, 20. Daniel Suarez, 359.
XFINITY
Points Leaders
Through July 21
1. Daniel Hemric, 650, 2. Christopher Bell, 644, 3. Elliott Sadler, 643, 4. Cole Custer, 637, 5. Justin Allgaier, 602, 6. Tyler Reddick, 553, 7. Brandon Jones, 543, 8. Ryan Truex, 503, 9. Matt Tifft, 493, 10. Austin Cindric, 452.
11. Ryan Reed, 424, 12. Ross Chastain, 373, 13. John Hunter Nemechek, 371, 14. Michael Annett, 343, 15. Ryan Sieg, 337, 16. Kaz Grala, 321, 17. Spencer Gallagher, 294, 18. Jeremy Clements, 282, 19. Garrett Smithley, 263, 20. Alex Labbe, 260.
Camping World Truck
Points Leaders
Through July 18
1. Johnny Sauter, 554, 2. Noah Gragson, 522, 3. Brett Moffitt, 474, 4. Grant Enfinger, 458, 5. Stewart Friesen, 449, 6. Matt Crafton, 437, 7. Ben Rhodes, 425, 8. Justin Haley, 421, 9. Myatt Snider, 338, 10. Cody Coughlin, 324.
11. Dalton Sargeant, 309, 12. Austin Hill, 297, 13. Todd Gilliland, 288, 14. Austin Wayne Self, 268, 15. Wendell Chavous, 231, 16. Justin Fontaine, 225, 17. Jordan Anderson, 208, 18. Jesse Little, 172, 19. Norm Benning, 148, 20. Joe Nemechek, 146.
