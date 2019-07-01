Monster Energy Cup
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 30
1. Joey Logano 677. 2. Kyle Busch 659. 3. Brad Keselowski 610. 4. Kevin Harvick 610. 5. Martin Truex Jr. 581. 6. Denny Hamlin 574. 7. Chase Elliott 570. 8. Kurt Busch 537. 9. Alex Bowman 509. 10. Ryan Blaney 499.
11. Aric Almirola 482. 12. William Byron 455. 13. Kyle Larson 451. 14. Jimmie Johnson 436. 15. Daniel Suarez 434. 16. Clint Bowyer 431. 17. Erik Jones 416. 18. Ryan Newman 411. 19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 373. 20. Paul Menard 369.
XFINITY
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 29
1. Tyler Reddick 691. 2. Christopher Bell 649. 3. Cole Custer 621. 4. Austin Cindric 561. 5. Justin Allgaier 538. 6. Chase Briscoe 493. 7. Noah Gragson 491. 8. John Hunter Nemechek 488. 9. Michael Annett 475. 10. Justin Haley 456.
11. Brandon Jones 428. 12. Ryan Sieg 411. 13. Gray Gaulding 313. 14. Brandon Brown 276. 15. Jeremy Clements 270. 16. Josh Williams 225. 17. Ray Black Jr. 225. 18. Garrett Smithley 220. 19. B.J. McLeod 195. 20. Stephen Leicht 187.
Gander Outdoor Truck
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 28
1. Grant Enfinger 520. 2. Stewart Friesen 468. 3. Brett Moffitt 467. 4. Matt Crafton 458. 5. Ben Rhodes 422. 6. Harrison Burton 409. 7. Austin Hill 406. 8. Todd Gilliland 364. 9. Sheldon Creed 359. 10. Johnny Sauter 345.
11. Tyler Dippel 249. 12. Spencer Boyd 217. 13. Jordan Anderson 215. 14. Brennan Poole 205. 15. Tyler Ankrum 204. 16. Gus Dean 191. 17. Austin Wayne Self 185. 18. Anthony Alfredo 155. 19. Natalie Decker 148. 20. Jennifer Jo Cobb 130.
IndyCar
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 23
1. Josef Newgarden 402. 2. Alexander Rossi 395. 3. Simon Pagenaud 341. 4. Scott Dixon 308. 6. Will Power 294. 5. Takuma Sato 292. 7. Ryan Hunter-Reay 271. 8. Graham Rahal 244. 9. James Hinchcliffe 216. 10. Felix Rosenqvist 209.
11. Sebastien Bourdais 208. 12. Santino Ferrucci 204. 13. Spencer Pigot 194. 14. Colton Herta 183. 15. Marcus Ericsson 183. 16. Marco Andretti 174. 17. Tony Kanaan 156. 18. Zach Veach 153. 19. Ed Jones 152. 20. Matheus Leist 145.
Formula One
Points Leaders
Through June 30
1. Lewis Hamilton 197. 2. Valtteri Bottas 166. 3. Max Verstappen 126. 4. Sebastian Vettel 123. 5. Charles Leclerc 105. 6. Pierre Gasly 43. 7. Carlos Sainz 30. 8. Lando Norris 22. 9. Kimi Raikkonen 21.
10. Daniel Ricciardo 16. 11. Nico Hulkenberg 16. 12. Kevin Magnussen 14. 13. Sergio Perez 13. 14. Daniil Kvyat 10. 15. Alexander Albon 7. 16. Lance Stroll 6. 17. Romain Grosjean 2. 18. Antonio Giovinazzi 1.
