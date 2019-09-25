Monster Energy Cup
Points Leaders
Through Sept. 25
1. Martin Truex Jr., 2141. 2. Kevin Harvick, 2120. 3. Kyle Busch, 2117. 4. Brad Keselowski, 2106. 5. Denny Hamlin, 2105.
6. Joey Logano, 2101. 7. Chase Elliott, 2088. 8. Kyle Larson, 2076. 9. Ryan Newman, 2065. 10. Ryan Blaney, 2059.
11. Aric Almirola, 2054. 12. William Byron, 2053. 13. Alex Bowman, 2051. 14. Clint Bowyer, 2049. 15. Kurt Busch, 2039.
16. Erik Jones, 2008.
Xfinity
Points Leaders
Through Sept. 25
1. Christopher Bell, 2115. 2. Cole Custer, 2093. 3. Tyler Reddick, 2071. 4. Austin Cindric, 2067. 5. Justin Allgaier, 2054.
6. Michael Annett, 2051. 7. Chase Briscoe, 2050. 8. Noah Gragson, 2048. 9. Brandon Jones, 2033. 10. Ryan Sieg, 2029.
11. Justin Haley, 2028. 12. John H. Nemechek, 2027.
Gander Outdoors Truck
Points Leaders
Through Sept. 25
1. Brett Moffitt, 2175. 2. Ross Chastain, 2168. 3. Austin Hill, 2146. 4. Stewart Friesen, 2109. 5. Matt Crafton, 2106.
6. Tyler Ankrum, 2102. 7. Johnny Sauter, 2100. 8. Grant Enfinger, 2093.
Formula 1
Points Leaders
Through Sept. 25
1. Lewis Hamilton, 296. 2. Valtteri Bottas, 231. 3. Charles Leclerc, 200. 4. Max Verstappen, 200. 5. Sebastian Vettel, 194.
6. Pierre Gasly, 69. 7. Carlos Sainz Jr., 58. 8. Alexander Albon, 42. 9. Daniel Ricciardo, 34. 10. Daniil Kvyat, 33.
11. Nico Hulkenberg, 33. 12. Lando Norris, 31. 13. Kimi Raikkonen, 31. 14. Sergio Perez, 27. 15. Lance Stroll, 19.
16. Kevin Magnussen, 18. 17. Romain Grosjean, 8. 18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 4. 19. Robert Kubica, 1. 20. George Russell, 0.
