Monster Energy Cup

Points Leaders

Through Oct. 1

1. Kyle Busch, 3046. 2. Martin Truex Jr, 3041. 3. Denny Hamlin, 3030. 4. Joey Logano, 3029. 5. Kevin Harvick, 3028.

6. Brad Keselowski, 3024. 7. Chase Elliott, 3024. 8. Kyle Larson, 3006. 9. Alex Bowman, 3005. 10. Ryan Blaney, 3004.

11. William Byron, 3001. 12. Clint Bowyer, 3000.

Xfinity

Points Leaders

Through Oct. 1

1. Christopher Bell, 2143. 2. Cole Custer, 2133. 3. Tyler Reddick, 2114. 4. Austin Cindric, 2112. 5. Justin Allgaier, 2102.

6. Chase Briscoe, 2097. 7. Noah Gragson, 2088. 8. Michael Annett, 2073. 9. Brandon Jones, 2062. 10. John H. Nemechek, 2062.

11. Ryan Sieg, 2036. 12. Justin Haley, 2034.

Gander Outdoors Truck

Points Leaders

Through Oct. 1

1. Brett Moffitt, 3034. 2. Austin Hill, 3017. 3. Ross Chastain, 3016. 4. Stewart Friesen, 3014. 5. Matt Crafton, 3011.

6. Tyler Ankrum, 3005.

Formula 1

Points Leaders

Through Oct. 1

1. Lewis Hamilton, 322. 2. Valtteri Bottas, 249. 3. Charles Leclerc, 215. 4. Max Verstappen, 212. 5. Sebastian Vettel, 194.

6. Pierre Gasly, 69. 7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 66. 8. Alexander Albon, 52. 9. Lando Norris, 35. 10. Daniel Ricciardo, 34.

11. Nico Hulkenberg, 34. 12. Daniil Kvyat, 33. 13. Sergio Perez, 33. 14. Kimi Raikkonen, 31. 15. Kevin Magnussen, 20.

16. Lance Stroll, 19. 17. Romain Grosjean, 8. 18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 4. 19. Robert Kubica, 1. 20. George Russell, 0.

