Monster Energy Cup

Playoff Rankings

Through Oct. 16

1. Kyle Larson. 2. Ryan Blaney. 3. Denny Hamlin. 4. Martin Truex Jr. 5. Kyle Busch.

6. Kevin Harvick. 7. Brad Keselowski. 8. Joey Logano. 9. Alex Bowman. 10. Chase Elliott.

11. Clint Bowyer. 12. William Byron.

Xfinity

Playoff Rankings

Through Oct. 16

1. Christopher Bell. 2. Cole Custer. 3. Tyler Reddick. 4. Austin Cindric. 5. Justin Allgaier.

6. Chase Briscoe. 7. Michael Annett. 8. Noah Gragson.

Gander Outdoors Truck

Points Leaders

Through Oct. 16

1. Brett Moffitt. 2. Stewart Friesen. 3. Austin Hill. 4. Matt Crafton. 5. Tyler Ankrum.

6. Ross Chastain.

Formula 1

Points Leaders

Through Oct. 16

1. Lewis Hamilton 338. 2. Valtteri Bottas 274. 3. Charles Leclerc 221. 4. Max Verstappen 212. 5. Sebastian Vettel 212.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr. 76. 7. Pierre Gasly 73. 8. Alexander Albon 64. 9. Daniel Ricciardo 42. 10. Nico Hulkenberg 35.

11. Sergio Perez 35. 12. Lando Norris 35. 13. Daniil Kvyat 33. 14. Kimi Raikkonen 31. 15. Kevin Magnussen 20.

16. Lance Stroll 19. 17. Romain Grosjean 8. 18. Antonio Giovinazzi 4. 19. Robert Kubica 1. 20. George Russell 0.

