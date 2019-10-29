Monster Energy Cup
Round of 8
Playoff Rankings
Through Oct. 29
(wins in parentheses)
1. Martin Truex Jr, 4102 (7). 2. Denny Hamlin, 4082 (5). 3. Kyle Busch, 4075 (4). 4. Joey Logano, 4072 (2). 5. Kevin Harvick, 4058 (3).
6. Ryan Blaney, 4057 (1). 7. Kyle Larson, 4048 (1). 8. Chase Elliott, 4028 (3).
Xfinity
Round of 8
Playoff Rankings
Through Oct. 29
(wins in parentheses)
1. Christopher Bell, 3106 (7). 2. Cole Custer, 3095 (7). 3. Tyler Reddick, 3094 (5). 4. Justin Allgaier, 3059 (0). 5. Chase Briscoe, 3057 (1).
6. Michael Annett, 3047 (1). 7. Noah Gragson, 3042 (0). 8. Austin Cindric, 3029 (2).
Gander Outdoors Truck
Round of 6
Playoff Rankings
Through Oct. 29
(wins in parentheses)
1. Brett Moffitt, 3107 (4). 2. Stewart Friesen, 3097 (1). 3. Ross Chastain, 3082 (3). 4. Austin Hill, 3071 (3). 5. Matt Crafton, 3062 (0).
6. Tyler Ankrum, 3056 (1).
Formula 1
Points Leaders
Through Oct. 29
1. Lewis Hamilton 363. 2. Valtteri Bottas 289. 3. Charles Leclerc 236. 4. Sebastian Vettel 230. 5. Max Verstappen 220.
6. Pierre Gasly 77. 7. Carlos Sainz Jr. 76. 8. Alexander Albon 74. 9. Sergio Perez 43. 10. Daniel Ricciardo 38.
11. Nico Hulkenberg 35. 12. Lando Norris 35. 13. Daniil Kvyat 34. 14. Kimi Raikkonen 31. 15. Lance Stroll 21.
16. Kevin Magnussen 20. 17. Romain Grosjean 8. 18. Antonio Giovinazzi 4. 19. Robert Kubica 1. 20. George Russell 0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.