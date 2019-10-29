Monster Energy Cup

Round of 8

Playoff Rankings

Through Oct. 29

(wins in parentheses)

1. Martin Truex Jr, 4102 (7). 2. Denny Hamlin, 4082 (5). 3. Kyle Busch, 4075 (4). 4. Joey Logano, 4072 (2). 5. Kevin Harvick, 4058 (3).

6. Ryan Blaney, 4057 (1). 7. Kyle Larson, 4048 (1). 8. Chase Elliott, 4028 (3).

Xfinity

Round of 8

Playoff Rankings

Through Oct. 29

(wins in parentheses)

1. Christopher Bell, 3106 (7). 2. Cole Custer, 3095 (7). 3. Tyler Reddick, 3094 (5). 4. Justin Allgaier, 3059 (0). 5. Chase Briscoe, 3057 (1).

6. Michael Annett, 3047 (1). 7. Noah Gragson, 3042 (0). 8. Austin Cindric, 3029 (2).

Gander Outdoors Truck

Round of 6

Playoff Rankings

Through Oct. 29

(wins in parentheses)

1. Brett Moffitt, 3107 (4). 2. Stewart Friesen, 3097 (1). 3. Ross Chastain, 3082 (3). 4. Austin Hill, 3071 (3). 5. Matt Crafton, 3062 (0).

6. Tyler Ankrum, 3056 (1).

Formula 1

Points Leaders

Through Oct. 29

1. Lewis Hamilton 363. 2. Valtteri Bottas 289. 3. Charles Leclerc 236. 4. Sebastian Vettel 230. 5. Max Verstappen 220.

6. Pierre Gasly 77. 7. Carlos Sainz Jr. 76. 8. Alexander Albon 74. 9. Sergio Perez 43. 10. Daniel Ricciardo 38.

11. Nico Hulkenberg 35. 12. Lando Norris 35. 13. Daniil Kvyat 34. 14. Kimi Raikkonen 31. 15. Lance Stroll 21.

16. Kevin Magnussen 20. 17. Romain Grosjean 8. 18. Antonio Giovinazzi 4. 19. Robert Kubica 1. 20. George Russell 0.

