POINTS LEADERS
Through Nov. 4
1. Kevin Harvick, 4143
2. Kyle Busch, 4128
3. Martin Truex Jr., 4125
4. Joey Logano, 4119
5. Kurt Busch, 4100
6. Chase Elliott, 4086
7. Aric Almirola, 4068
8. Clint Bowyer, 4052
MONSTER ENERGY CUP SCHEDULE-LEADERS
Feb. 11 — x-Advance Auto Parts Clash (Brad Keselowski)
Feb. 15 — x-Can-Am Duel 1 (Ryan Blaney)
Feb. 15 — x-Can-Am Duel 2 (Chase Elliott)
Feb. 18 — DAYTONA 500 (Austin Dillon)
Feb. 25 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Kevin Harvick)
March 4 — Pennzoil 400 (Kevin Harvick)
March 11 — TicketGuardian 500 (Kevin Harvick)
March 18 — Auto Club 400 (Martin Truex Jr)
March 26 — STP 500 (Clint Bowyer)
April 8 — O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Kyle Busch)
April 15 — Food City 500 (Kyle Busch)
April 21 — Toyota Owners 400 (Kyle Busch)
April 29 — GEICO 500 (Joey Logano)
May 6 — AAA 400 Drive for Autism (Kevin Harvick)
May 12 — KC Masterpiece 400 (Kevin Harvick)
May 19 — x-Monster Energy Open (AJ Allmendinger)
May 19 — x-Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race (Kevin Harvick)
May 27 — Coca-Cola 600 (Kyle Busch)
June 3 — Pocono 400 (Martin Truex Jr)
June 10 — FireKeepers Casino 400 (Clint Bowyer)
June 24 — Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Martin Truex Jr)
July 1 — Overtonas 400 (Kyle Busch)
July 7 — Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Erik Jones)
July 14 — Quaker State 400 (Martin Truex Jr)
July 22 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (Kevin Harvick)
July 29 — Gander Outdoors 400 (Kyle Busch)
Aug. 5 — Go Bowling at The Glen (Chase Elliott)
Aug. 12 — Consumers Energy 400 (Kevin Harvick)
Aug. 18 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Kurt Busch)
Sep. 2 — Bojangles' Southern 500 (Brad Keselowski)
Sep. 10 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard (Brad Keselowski)
Sep. 16 — South Point 400 (Brad Keselowski)
Sep. 22 — Federated Auto Parts 400 (Kyle Busch)
Sep. 30 — Bank of America Roval 400 (Ryan Blaney)
Oct. 7 — Dover 400 (Chase Elliott)
Oct. 14 — 1000Bulbs.com 500 (Aric Almirola)
Oct. 21 — Hollywood Casino 400 (Chase Elliott)
Oct. 28 — First Data 500 (Joey Logano)
Nov. 4 — AAA Texas 500 (Kevin Harvick)
Nov. 11 — Can-Am 500, Avondale, Ariz.
Nov. 18 — Ford EcoBoost 400, Homestead, Fla.
x-non-points race
