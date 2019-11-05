Monster Energy Cup

Round of 8

Playoff Rankings

Through Nov. 5

(wins in parentheses)

1. Martin Truex Jr, 4133 (7). 2. Kevin Harvick, 4113 (4). 3. Kyle Busch, 4113 (4). 4. Joey Logano, 4111 (2). 5. Denny Hamlin, 4091 (5).

6. Ryan Blaney, 4088 (1). 7. Kyle Larson, 4088 (1). 8. Chase Elliott, 4033 (3).

Xfinity

Round of 8

Playoff Rankings

Through Nov. 5

(wins in parentheses)

1. Christopher Bell, 3166 (8). 2. Cole Custer, 3135 (7). 3. Tyler Reddick, 3119 (5). 4. Justin Allgaier, 3101 (0). 5. Chase Briscoe, 3083 (1).

6. Michael Annett, 3073 (1). 7. Austin Cindric, 3070 (2). 8. Noah Gragson, 3054 (0).

Gander Outdoors Truck

Round of 6

Playoff Rankings

Through Nov. 5

(wins in parentheses)

1. Brett Moffitt, 3107 (4). 2. Stewart Friesen, 3097 (1). 3. Ross Chastain, 3082 (3). 4. Austin Hill, 3071 (3). 5. Matt Crafton, 3062 (0).

6. Tyler Ankrum, 3056 (1).

Formula 1

Points Leaders

Through Nov. 5

1. Lewis Hamilton, 381. 2. Valtteri Bottas, 314. 3. Charles Leclerc, 249. 4. Max Verstappen, 235. 5. Sebastian Vettel, 230.

6. Alexander Albon, 84. 7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 80. 8. Pierre Gasly, 77. 9. Daniel Ricciardo, 46. 10. Sergio Perez, 44.

11. Lando Norris, 41. 12. Nico Hulkenberg, 37. 13. Daniil Kvyat, 34. 14. Kimi Raikkonen, 31. 15. Lance Stroll, 21.

16. Kevin Magnussen, 20. 17. Romain Grosjean, 8. 18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 4. 19. Robert Kubica, 1. 20. George Russell, 0.

