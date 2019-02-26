Monster Energy Cup
Points Leaders
Through Feb. 24
1. Denny Hamlin 87, 2. Kevin Harvick 79, 3. Kyle Busch 78, 4. Kyle Larson 77, 5. Joey Logano 75, 6. Brad Keselowski 72, 7. Erik Jones 68, 8. Kurt Busch 63, 9. Clint Bowyer 60, 10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 60.
11. Aric Almirola 58, 12. Martin Truex Jr. 57, 13. Alex Bowman 57, 14. Ryan Blaney 54, 15. Ryan Newman 49, 16. Jimmie Johnson 46, 17. Chase Elliott 45, 18. William Byron 45, 19. Ty Dillon 44, 20. Daniel Suarez 41.
XFINITY
Points Leaders
Through Feb. 23
1. Christopher Bell 99, 2. Brandon Jones 95, 3. Justin Allgaier 81, 4. Tyler Reddick 80, 5. Cole Custer 76, 6. Austin Cindric 76, 7. Jeffrey Earnhardt 76, 8. Michael Annett 71, 9. Ross Chastain 66, 10. Ryan Sieg 63.
11. Justin Haley 60, 12. John Hunter Nemechek 60, 13. Noah Gragson 59, 14. Chase Briscoe 51, 15. Brandon Brown 43, 16. Garrett Smithley 33, 17. Jeff Green 31, 18. Josh Williams 31, 19. Joey Gase 29, 20. Timmy Hill 27.
Gander Outdoor Truck
Points Leaders
Through Feb. 23
1. Grant Enfinger 91, 2. Austin Hill 90, 3. Ben Rhodes 77, 4. Johnny Sauter 73, 5. Harrison Burton 67, 6. Matt Crafton 60, 7. Brett Moffitt 57, 8. Timothy Peters 57, 9. Stewart Friesen 57, 10. Sheldon Creed 56.
11. Todd Gilliland 54, 12. Spencer Boyd 51, 13. Austin Wayne Self 44, 14. Gus Dean 44, 15. Brennan Poole 39, 16. Josh Reaume 38, 17. Cory Roper 38, 18. Tyler Dippel 34, 19. David Gilliland 31, 20. Jordan Anderson 30.
