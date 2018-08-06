Monster Energy Cup
Points Leaders
Through Aug. 5
1. Kyle Busch, 934, 2. Kevin Harvick, 864, 3. Martin Truex Jr., 813, 4. Kurt Busch, 705, 5. Clint Bowyer, 703, 6. Joey Logano, 691, 7. Brad Keselowski, 670, 8. Kyle Larson, 660, 9. Denny Hamlin, 650, 10. Ryan Blaney, 639.
11. Chase Elliott, 619, 12. Aric Almirola, 602, 13. Erik Jones, 572, 14. Jimmie Johnson, 563, 15. Alex Bowman, 523, 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 461, 17. Paul Menard, 451, 18. Daniel Suarez, 434, 19. Ryan Newman, 431, 20. William Byron, 427.
XFINITY
Points Leaders
Through Aug. 4
1. Christopher Bell, 737, 2. Cole Custer, 715, 3. Daniel Hemric, 714, 4. Elliott Sadler, 711, 5. Justin Allgaier, 700, 6. Brandon Jones, 609, 7. Tyler Reddick, 595, 8. Ryan Truex, 556, 9. Austin Cindric, 508, 10. Matt Tifft, 505 10. Austin Cindric, 484.
11. Ryan Reed, 487, 12. Ross Chastain, 426, 13. John Hunter Nemechek, 401, 14. Michael Annett, 386, 15. Ryan Sieg, 351, 16. Kaz Grala, 345, 17. Jeremy Clements, 326, 18. Alex Labbe, 299, 19. Spencer Gallagher, 294, 20. Garrett Smithley, 289.
Camping World Truck
Points Leaders
Through July 28
1. Johnny Sauter, 587, 2. Noah Gragson, 522, 3. Grant Enfinger, 504, 4. Stewart Friesen, 495, 5. Brett Moffitt, 485, 6. Matt Crafton, 465, 7. Justin Haley, 462, 8. Ben Rhodes, 456, 9. Myatt Snider, 371, 10. Cody Coughlin, 356.
11. Dalton Sargeant, 351, 12. Todd Gilliland, 328, 13. Austin Hill, 328, 14. Austin Wayne Self, 288, 15. Justin Fontaine, 247, 16. Wendell Chavous, 247, 17. Jordan Anderson, 232, 18. Joe Nemechek, 178, 19. Jesse Little, 172, 20. Norm Benning, 160.
