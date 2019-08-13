Monster Energy Cup
Points Leaders
Through Aug. 11
1. Kyle Busch 892. 2. Joey Logano 872. 3. Kevin Harvick 822. 4. Denny Hamlin 815. 5. Martin Truex Jr. 805. 6. Brad Keselowski 754. 7. Chase Elliott 711. 8. Kurt Busch 701. 9. Ryan Blaney 654. 10. Alex Bowman 653.
11. Aric Almirola 645. 12. William Byron 642. 13. Kyle Larson 624. 14. Erik Jones 623. 15. Ryan Newman 569. 16. Clint Bowyer 559. 17. Daniel Suarez 553. 18. Jimmie Johnson 547. 19. Paul Menard 506. 20. Chris Buescher 486.
XFINITY
Points Leaders
Through Aug. 10
1. Tyler Reddick 929. 2. Christopher Bell 901. 3. Cole Custer 824. 4. Justin Allgaier 773. 5. Austin Cindric 746. 6. Chase Briscoe 703. 7. Noah Gragson 702. 8. Justin Haley 658. 9. Michael Annett 657. 10. John Hunter Nemechek 613.
11. Ryan Sieg 569. 12. Brandon Jones 568. 13. Gray Gaulding 460. 14. Jeremy Clements 420. 15. Brandon Brown 393. 16. Ray Black II 330. 17. Josh Williams 327. 18. Garrett Smithley 320. 19. Stephen Leicht 290. 20. BJ McLeod 254.
Gander Outdoor Truck
Points Leaders
Through Aug. 10
1. Grant Enfinger 665. 2. Brett Moffitt 614. 3. Matt Crafton 598. 4. Stewart Friesen 596. 5. Ben Rhodes 536. 6. Harrison Burton 535. 7. Todd Gilliland 495. 8. Sheldon Creed 487. 9. Austin Hill 484. 10. Johnny Sauter 445.
11. Tyler Dippel 371. 12. Tyler Ankrum 334. 13. Austin Wayne Self 303. 14. Jordan Anderson 278. 15. Gus Dean 268. 16. Ross Chastain 267. 17. Spencer Boyd 259. 18. Brennan Poole 230. 19. Jennifer Jo Cobb 197. 20. Natalie Decker 189.
