Monster Energy Cup
Points Leaders
Through Aug. 20
1. Kyle Busch 1003. 2. Kevin Harvick 960. 3. Martin Truex Jr 849. 4. Kurt Busch 796. 5. Clint Bowyer 776. 6. Joey Logano 768. 7. Ryan Blaney 733. 8. Brad Keselowski 730. 9. Kyle Larson 729. 10. Denny Hamlin 707.
11. Chase Elliott 697. 12. Aric Almirola 658. 13. Erik Jones 635. 14. Jimmie Johnson 604. 15. Alex Bowman 572. 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr 493. 17. Ryan Newman 481. 18. Daniel Suarez 479. 19. Austin Dillon 475. 20. Paul Menard 473.
XFINITY
Points Leaders
Through Aug. 20
1. Christopher Bell 820. 2. Justin Allgaier 797. 3. Elliott Sadler 793. 4. Cole Custer 791. 5. Daniel Hemric 768. 6. Tyler Reddick 643. 7. Brandon Jones 634. 8. Ryan Truex 618. 9. Austin Cindric 582. 10. Matt Tifft 580.
11. Ryan Reed 534. 12. Ross Chastain 479. 13. Michael Annett 437. 14. John Hunter Nemechek 401. 15. Ryan Sieg 380. 16. Jeremy Clements 374. 17. Kaz Grala 360. 18. Alex Labbe 341. 19. Spencer Gallagher 327. 20. Garrett Smithley 319.
Camping World Truck
Points Leaders
Through Aug. 20
1. Johnny Sauter 2042. 2. Brett Moffitt 2027. 3. Noah Gragson 2022. 4. Ben Rhodes 2014. 5. Stewart Friesen 2012. 6. Grant Enfinger 2011. 7. Justin Haley 2009. 8. Matt Crafton 2003. 9. Myatt Snider 411. 10. Dalton Sargeant 404.
11. Todd Gilliland 403. 12. Cody Coughlin 398. 13. Austin Hill 364. 14. Austin Wayne Self 344. 15. Wendell Chavous 282. 16. Justin Fontaine 272. 17. Jordan Anderson 271. 18. Joe Nemechek 185. 19. Jesse Little 183. 20. Norm Benning 176.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.