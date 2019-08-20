Monster Energy Cup
Points Leaders
Through Aug. 18
1. Kyle Busch 932. 2. Joey Logano 893. 3. Denny Hamlin 855. 4. Martin Truex Jr. 838. 5. Kevin Harvick 830. 6. Brad Keselowski 794. 7. Chase Elliott 757. 8. Kurt Busch 741. 9. Ryan Blaney 686. 10. Alex Bowman 675.
11. Kyle Larson 665. 12. William Byron 664. 13. Aric Almirola 654. 14. Erik Jones 646. 15. Ryan Newman 603. 16. Daniel Suarez 591. 17. Clint Bowyer 589. 18. Jimmie Johnson 565. 19. Paul Menard 520. 20. Chris Buescher 506.
Xfinity
Points Leaders
Through Aug. 18
1. Tyler Reddick 978. 2. Christopher Bell 924. 3. Cole Custer 839. 4. Justin Allgaier 819. 5. Austin Cindric 785. 6. Chase Briscoe 742. 7. Noah Gragson 728. 8. Michael Annett 695. 9. Justin Haley 661. 10. John H. Nemechek 653.
11. Brandon Jones 609. 12. Ryan Sieg 591. 13. Gray Gaulding 494. 14. Jeremy Clements 454. 15. Brandon Brown 418. 16. Ray Black Jr 352. 17. Josh Williams 336. 18. Garrett Smithley 330. 19. Stephen Leicht 308. 20. BJ McLeod 265.
Gander Outdoor Truck
Points Leaders
Through Aug. 18
1. Brett Moffitt 2,086. 2. Ross Chastain 2,065. 3. Stewart Friesen 2,057. 4. Matt Crafton 2,053. 5. Grant Enfinger 2,053. 6. Johnny Sauter 2,043. 7. Austin Hill 2,040. 8. Tyler Ankrum 2,030.
IndyCar
Points Leaders
Through Aug. 18
1. Josef Newgarden 535. 2. Alexander Rossi 500. 3. Simon Pagenaud 495. 4. Scott Dixon 483. 5. Will Power 407. 6. Ryan Hunter-Reay 344. 7. Graham Rahal 334. 8. Takuma Sato 331. 9. Felix Rosenqvist 304. 10. Sebastien Bourdais 300.
11. James Hinchcliffe 297. 12. Santino Ferrucci 291. 13. Spencer Pigot 278. 14. Colton Herta 259. 15. Marcus Ericsson 237. 16. Marco Andretti 233. 17. Zach Veach 223. 18. Tony Kanaan 223. 19. Matheus Leist 198. 20. Ed Jones 187.
