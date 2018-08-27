Monster Energy Cup

Points Leaders

Through Aug. 20

1. Kyle Busch 1003. 2. Kevin Harvick 960. 3. Martin Truex Jr 849. 4. Kurt Busch 796. 5. Clint Bowyer 776. 6. Joey Logano 768. 7. Ryan Blaney 733. 8. Brad Keselowski 730. 9. Kyle Larson 729. 10. Denny Hamlin 707.

11. Chase Elliott 697. 12. Aric Almirola 658. 13. Erik Jones 635. 14. Jimmie Johnson 604. 15. Alex Bowman 572. 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr 493. 17. Ryan Newman 481. 18. Daniel Suarez 479. 19. Austin Dillon 475. 20. Paul Menard 473.

XFINITY

Points Leaders

Through Aug. 27

1. Christopher Bell, 850, 2. Justin Allgaier, 845, 3. Elliott Sadler, 833, 4. Cole Custer, 832, 5. Daniel Hemric, 812, 6. Brandon Jones, 662, 7. Tyler Reddick, 646, 8. Ryan Truex, 638, 9. Matt Tifft, 634, 10. Austin Cindric, 548.

11. Ryan Reed, 535, 12. Ross Chastain, 511, 13. Michael Annett, 462, 14. Jeremy Clements, 404, 15. John Hunter Nemechek, 401, 16. Ryan Sieg, 391, 17. Kaz Grala, 386, 18. Alex Labbe, 362, 19. Garrett Smithley, 341, 20. Joey Gase, 333.

Camping World Truck

Points Leaders

Through Aug. 27

1. Johnny Sauter, 2081, 2. Brett Moffitt, 2075, 3. Noah Gragson, 2070, 4. Justin Haley, 2065, 5. Matt Crafton, 2047, 6. Stewart Friesen, 2047, 7. Ben Rhodes, 2046, 8. Grant Enfinger, 2035, 9. Myatt Snider, 430, 10. Todd Gilliland, 429.

11. Cody Coughlin, 420, 12. Dalton Sargeant, 404, 13. Austin Hill, 393, 14. Austin Wayne Self, 360, 15. Wendell Chavous, 295, 16. Jordan Anderson, 292, 17. Justin Fontaine, 291, 18. Norm Benning, 193, 19. Joe Nemechek, 190, 20. Jesse Little, 183.

