Monster Energy Cup
Points Leaders
Through April 28
1. Kyle Busch, 430; 2. Joey Logano, 415; 3. Denny Hamlin, 367; 4. Kevin Harvick, 350; 5. Brad Keselowski, 337; 6. Martin Truex Jr, 328; 7. Chase Elliott, 324; 8. Kurt Busch, 323; 9. Ryan Blaney, 306; 10. Clint Bowyer, 288.
11. Aric Almirola, 288; 12. Daniel Suarez, 266; 13. Austin Dillon, 253; 14. Ryan Newman, 251; 15. Alex Bowman, 239; 16. Jimmie Johnson, 238; 17. Paul Menard, 234; 18. Erik Jones, 230; 19. William Byron, 226; 20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 223.
XFINITY
Points Leaders
Through April 27
1. Tyler Reddick, 413; 2. Christopher Bell, 381; 3. Austin Cindric, 339; 4. Cole Custer, 338; 5. Justin Allgaier, 298; 6. Chase Briscoe, 295; 7. John H. Nemechek, 295; 8. Ryan Sieg, 289; 9. Noah Gragson, 284; 10. Justin Haley, 273.
11. Michael Annett, 270; 12. Brandon Jones, 250; 13. Ross Chastain, 217; 14. Gray Gaulding, 190; 15. Brandon Brown, 180; 16. Garrett Smithley, 149; 17. Jeremy Clements, 136; 18. Josh Williams, 134; 19. David Starr, 131; 20. Ray Black Jr, 128.
Gander Outdoor Truck
Points Leaders
Through Mar. 29
1. Stewart Friesen, 200; 2. Grant Enfinger, 194; 3. Ben Rhodes, 184; 4. Johnny Sauter, 178; 5. Brett Moffitt, 174; 6. Matt Crafton, 171; 7. Austin Hill, 151; 8. Todd Gilliland, 149; 9. Harrison Burton, 148; 10. Sheldon Creed, 133.
11. Tyler Dippel, 97; 12. Spencer Boyd, 95; 13. Brennan Poole, 94; 14. Timothy Peters, 84; 15. Cory Roper, 82; 16. Jordan Anderson, 74; 17. Gus Dean, 72; 18. Austin Wayne Self, 66; 19. Korbin Forrister, 64; 20. Josh Reaume, 57.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.