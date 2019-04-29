Monster Energy Cup

Points Leaders

Through April 28

1. Kyle Busch, 430; 2. Joey Logano, 415; 3. Denny Hamlin, 367; 4. Kevin Harvick, 350; 5. Brad Keselowski, 337; 6. Martin Truex Jr, 328; 7. Chase Elliott, 324; 8. Kurt Busch, 323; 9. Ryan Blaney, 306; 10. Clint Bowyer, 288.

11. Aric Almirola, 288; 12. Daniel Suarez, 266; 13. Austin Dillon, 253; 14. Ryan Newman, 251; 15. Alex Bowman, 239; 16. Jimmie Johnson, 238; 17. Paul Menard, 234; 18. Erik Jones, 230; 19. William Byron, 226; 20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 223.

XFINITY

Points Leaders

Through April 27

1. Tyler Reddick, 413; 2. Christopher Bell, 381; 3. Austin Cindric, 339; 4. Cole Custer, 338; 5. Justin Allgaier, 298; 6. Chase Briscoe, 295; 7. John H. Nemechek, 295; 8. Ryan Sieg, 289; 9. Noah Gragson, 284; 10. Justin Haley, 273.

11. Michael Annett, 270; 12. Brandon Jones, 250; 13. Ross Chastain, 217; 14. Gray Gaulding, 190; 15. Brandon Brown, 180; 16. Garrett Smithley, 149; 17. Jeremy Clements, 136; 18. Josh Williams, 134; 19. David Starr, 131; 20. Ray Black Jr, 128.

Gander Outdoor Truck

Points Leaders

Through Mar. 29

1. Stewart Friesen, 200; 2. Grant Enfinger, 194; 3. Ben Rhodes, 184; 4. Johnny Sauter, 178; 5. Brett Moffitt, 174; 6. Matt Crafton, 171; 7. Austin Hill, 151; 8. Todd Gilliland, 149; 9. Harrison Burton, 148; 10. Sheldon Creed, 133.

11. Tyler Dippel, 97; 12. Spencer Boyd, 95; 13. Brennan Poole, 94; 14. Timothy Peters, 84; 15. Cory Roper, 82; 16. Jordan Anderson, 74; 17. Gus Dean, 72; 18. Austin Wayne Self, 66; 19. Korbin Forrister, 64; 20. Josh Reaume, 57.

