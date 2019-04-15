Monster Energy Cup

Points Leaders

Through April 13

1. Kyle Busch, 400; 2. Joey Logano, 380; 3. Denny Hamlin, 366; 4. Kevin Harvick, 349; 5. Brad Keselowski, 313; 6. Martin Truex Jr., 311; 7. Kurt Busch, 287; 8. Clint Bowyer, 280; 9. Ryan Blaney, 277; 10. Chase Elliott, 267.

11. Aric Almirola, 260; 12. Daniel Suarez, 235 13. Jimmie Johnson, 234; 14. Austin Dillon, 216; 15. Ryan Newman, 216; 16. Paul Menard, 213; 17. Erik Jones, 212; 18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 208; 19. Kyle Larson, 204; 20. William Byron, 198.

XFINITY

Points Leaders

Through April 12

1. Tyler Reddick, 362; 2. Christopher Bell, 338; 3. Cole Custer, 333; 4. Austin Cindric, 299; 5. Justin Allgaier, 275; 6. John Hunter Nemechek, 263; 7. Michael Annett, 262; 8. Chase Briscoe, 255; 9. Ryan Sieg, 253; 10. Noah Gragson, 246.

11. Justin Haley, 237; 12. Brandon Jones, 227; 13. Ross Chastain, 195; 14. Brandon Brown, 158; 15. Gray Gaudling, 149; 16. Jeremy Clements, 126; 17. Ray Black Jr., 125; 18. Garrett Smithley, 124; 19. David Starr, 108; 20. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 105.

Gander Outdoor Truck

Points Leaders

Through Mar. 29

1. Stewart Friesen, 200; 2. Grant Enfinger, 194; 3. Ben Rhodes, 184; 4. Johnny Sauter, 178; 5. Brett Moffitt, 174; 6. Matt Crafton, 171; 7. Austin Hill, 151; 8. Todd Gilliland, 149; 9. Harrison Burton, 148; 10. Sheldon Creed, 133.

11. Tyler Dippel, 97; 12. Spencer Boyd, 95; 13. Brennan Poole, 94; 14. Timothy Peters, 84; 15. Cory Roper, 82; 16. Jordan Anderson, 74; 17. Gus Dean, 72; 18. Austin Wayne Self, 66; 19. Korbin Forrister, 64; 20. Josh Reaume, 57.

