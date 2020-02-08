NASCAR: Johnson revved up to take his final laps

The slide was gradual – Johnson won three races in 2017 – but now the winningest driver of his era is in a full slump. He has gone two full seasons without a win, missed the playoffs last year for the first time and had a pair of crew chief changes.

"It was definitely frustrating (not making the playoffs), I was angry, embarrassed, all of those things," Johnson said. "One thing that helped me with all of it is it didn't happen at once. I knew in my heart of hearts, it was months prior to that where the real opportunity lied and where we missed it."

Team owner Rick Hendrick hired Chad Knaus in 2001 when he launched the 48 team to be built around Johnson, and the driver and crew chief were together for all seven championships and 17 seasons. Then Hendrick made a change before last year, moving Knaus to William Byron's team; his replacement didn't work out and Johnson was given Cliff Daniels midseason.

Daniels has helped Johnson relax and believes the team is headed in the right direction. In fact, pairing Johnson with Daniels was the catalyst in Johnson deciding to make 2020 his final year. He knew all of last year he'd need to make a decision on contract talks with Hendrick and it weighed on Johnson until Daniels arrived and changed the mindset of a struggling driver.