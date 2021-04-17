NASCAR: In race scene, views vary on virus vaccine

"I'm not trying to shove it down people's throats," Wallace said. "I'm just saying, `Hey, I'm comfortable taking this route to get us back to a normal capacity in all aspects of life.'"

Wallace's former boss, retired great Richard Petty, filmed a promotion showing him getting vaccinated, but few others have taken such steps.

"I think it's a personal decision that everyone has a right to, and so, accordingly, I think once it's open to everyone, those who feel comfortable getting it should certainly get it if that's what they want to do," said Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series champion. "I haven't made a decision on what I'm going to do."

His crew chief has. Jeremy Bullins said: "I don't have it yet, but I do have an appointment scheduled."

With talk that NASCAR would like to — local governments permitting — begin increasing the number of fans at races, and perhaps allow sponsor access into the garage, it's an easy choice, Bullins said.

IndyCar is preparing to kick off its season at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, this weekend and Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., said "somewhere around 90% of the team personnel will be vaccinated, and I think that's going to continue to move up."