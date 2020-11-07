NASCAR: Hamlin chasing elusive first championship

All four of the finalists are confident they will take the winner-take-all showcase of a grueling season. NASCAR was among the first series to resume racing during the pandemic, returning in May with a rebuilt schedule as NASCAR worked to get venues open across the country.

It took doubleheaders, midweek races and one-day shows to get to Phoenix, where the highest finisher of the final four wins the championship. The champion has also won the race — at Homestead-Miami Speedway, however — every year since this format debuted in 2014.

Harvick is a nine-time winner at Phoenix. Yet all four remain convinced they will win the race.

Logano won Phoenix in March, the final race before the 10-week shutdown. He has zero friends on the race track and on Sunday that will include his Penske teammate. Logano has made it to the championship race four times and is the only one of this year’s finalists to win the title in this format, in 2018 when he won Homestead and the title.

Keselowski won the 2012 title under a different format and has been to the final four only once. He brought to Phoenix the tall beer glass he chugged from on TV after his first championship, when he accidentally caught a buzz while celebrating post-race.