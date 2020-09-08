NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte is reopening its doors to racing fans

The museum will re-open for existing members Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 prior to reopening for the public. The NASCAR Hall of Fame announced during its closure that memberships would be extended and that Racing Insiders Tours would be rescheduled, while general admissions tickets would also be honored when the site reopened.

The site will return to its operational hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, with Tuesdays reserved for private groups and special events (Hot Pass Tuesdays).

The NASCAR Hall of Fame is encouraging guests to purchase tickets prior to visiting on its website and use the print-at-home or mobile ticketing option. The box office will be open for in-person assistance, but groups are asked to send one member of the party through the line and observe social distancing.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame is owned by the city, licensed by NASCAR and operated by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, the latter of which also operates the Bojangles Coliseum, the Spectrum Center and the Charlotte Convention Center.

The Convention Center is located directly next to the Hall of Fame and hosted the Republican National Convention last month. In late August, the NASCAR Hall of Fame and nearby buildings were vandalized with graffiti reading “ALM” and “All Life Matters.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0