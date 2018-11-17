XFINITY ECOBOOST 300

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

Pole position in parentheses

1. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200; 2. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 200; 3. (3) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200; 4. (10) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200; 5. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200;

6. (12) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 200; 7. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200; 8. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 199; 9. (14) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 199; 10. (9) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 199;

11. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 199; 12. (11) Ryan Reed, Ford, 199; 13. (13) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 199; 14. (7) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 199; 15. (15) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 199;

16. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 199; 17. (17) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 198; 18. (18) Kaz Grala, Ford, 198; 19. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 198; 20. (21) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, 198;

21. (20) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 197; 22. (19) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 197; 23. (26) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 196; 24. (27) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 196; 25. (22) Max Tullman, Ford, 195;

26. (30) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 195; 27. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 194; 28. (34) David Starr, Chevrolet, 194; 29. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 191; 30. (36) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 189;

31. (25) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Handling, 187; 32. (32) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 185; 33. (38) Carl Long, Dodge, 180; 34. (33) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, Overheating, 161; 35. (31) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Brakes, 54;

36. (28) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 46; 37. (39) Angela Ruch, Chevrolet, Parked, 36; 38. (24) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Suspension, 16; 39. (40) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Brakes, 14; 40. (37) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, Clutch, 10.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 140.515 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hours, 8 Minutes, 06 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 6.902 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 2 for 10 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Custer (P) 1-93; J. Nemechek 94-145; C. Custer (P) 146-147; T. Reddick (P) 148-154; C. Bell ‥ (P) 155-163; T. Reddick (P) 164-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): C. Custer (P) 2 times for 95 laps; J. Nemechek 1 time for 52 laps; T. Reddick (P) 2 times for 44 laps; C. Bell ‥ (P) 1 time for 9 laps.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments