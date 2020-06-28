NASCAR for June 29

XFINITY POCONO GREEN 225
Sunday
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap length: 2.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 91 laps, 45 points.
2. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 91, 44.
3. (21) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 91, 35.
4. (2) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 91, 44.
5. (12) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 91, 43.
6. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 91, 49.
7. (18) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 91, 0.
8. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 91, 0.
9. (24) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 91, 37.
10. (14) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 91, 27.
11. (20) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 91, 26.
12. (11) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 91, 28.
13. (17) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 91, 24.
14. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 91, 23.
15. (32) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 91, 22.
16. (15) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 91, 21.
17. (19) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 91, 20.
18. (29) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 91, 19.
19. (28) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 91, 18.
20. (16) Carson Ware, Chevrolet, 91, 17.
21. (26) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 91, 16.
22. (1) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 90, 27.
23. (6) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 89, 16.
24. (35) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 78, 0.
25. (33) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, transmission, 73, 12.
26. (27) Chad Finchum, Toyota, accident, 73, 11.
27. (36) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, electrical, 69, 10.
28. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 52, 17.
29. (9) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 52, 27.
30. (31) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, oilleak, 44, 7.
31. (30) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, garage, 17, 6.
32. (10) Harrison Burton, Toyota, accident, 14, 5.
33. (22) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, garage, 7, 4.
34. (13) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 4, 3.
35. (25) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 4, 2.
36. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 0, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 108.555 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 5 minutes, 44 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 1.015 seconds.
Caution Flags: 9 for 31 laps.
Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: N.Gragson 0-8; A.Cindric 9-16; R.Chastain 17; A.Cindric 18-20; R.Chastain 21-35; J.Allgaier 36-42; R.Chastain 43-47; J.Allgaier 48-49; R.Chastain 50-53; C.Briscoe 54-68; M.Snider 69-76; R.Chastain 77-82; C.Briscoe 83-91
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 5 times for 31 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 24 laps; A.Cindric, 2 times for 11 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 9 laps; M.Snider, 1 time for 8 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 8 laps.
Wins: C.Briscoe, 4; N.Gragson, 2; H.Burton, 2; J.Haley, 1; B.Jones, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 499; 2. N.Gragson, 496; 3. R.Chastain, 466; 4. A.Cindric, 453; 5. H.Burton, 404; 6. J.Haley, 401; 7. J.Allgaier, 386; 8. B.Jones, 376; 9. M.Annett, 339; 10. R.Sieg, 301; 11. R.Herbst, 294; 12. M.Snider, 258; 13. D.Hemric, 254; 14. B.Brown, 254; 15. A.Labbe, 222; 16. J.Williams, 213.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK POCONO ORGANICS 150
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap length: 2.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (10) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 60 laps, 0 points.
2. (3) Austin Hill, Toyota, 60, 44.
3. (2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 60, 54.
4. (8) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 60, 39.
5. (6) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 60, 41.
6. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 60, 0.
7. (9) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 60, 33.
8. (20) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 60, 36.
9. (11) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 60, 41.
10. (13) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 60, 27.
11. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 60, 31.
12. (15) Tanner Gray, Ford, 60, 31.
13. (1) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 60, 28.
14. (7) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 60, 30.
15. (40) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 60, 22.
16. (21) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 60, 23.
17. (32) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 60, 20.
18. (27) Spencer Davis, Toyota, 60, 20.
19. (30) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, 60, 18.
20. (33) Robby Lyons, Chevrolet, 60, 0.
21. (12) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 60, 16.
22. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 60, 15.
23. (28) Josh Reaume, Toyota, 60, 14.
24. (26) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, 60, 13.
25. (24) Cory Roper, Ford, 60, 12.
26. (38) Bryan Dauzat, Chevrolet, 60, 11.
27. (36) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, 60, 10.
28. (25) Jesse Iwuji, Toyota, 60, 9.
29. (37) Timothy Viens, Chevrolet, 59, 8.
30. (39) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 59, 7.
31. (35) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, 58, 6.
32. (34) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 54, 5.
33. (4) Christian Eckes, Toyota, accident, 48, 13.
34. (22) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, accident, 34, 3.
35. (29) Brennan Poole, Toyota, garage, 23, 0.
36. (19) Ty Majeski, Chevrolet, accident, 11, 1.
37. (14) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, accident, 5, 1.
38. (23) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, accident, 5, 1.
39. (17) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 1.
40. (18) Matt Crafton, Ford, accident, 0, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 94.075 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 35 minutes, 40 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.864 seconds.
Caution Flags: 9 for 29 laps.
Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: J.Sauter 0; S.Creed 1-30; Z.Smith 31-32; R.Chastain 33; Z.Smith 34-38; C.Eckes 39-48; B.Jones 49-58; S.Creed 59; B.Jones 60
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Creed, 2 times for 31 laps; B.Jones, 2 times for 11 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 10 laps; Z.Smith, 2 times for 7 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: G.Enfinger, 2.
Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 253; 2. B.Rhodes, 202; 3. G.Enfinger, 192; 4. S.Creed, 189; 5. T.Gilliland, 187; 6. C.Eckes, 178; 7. Z.Smith, 177; 8. T.Ankrum, 174; 9. B.Moffitt, 170; 10. J.Sauter, 168; 11. D.Kraus, 159; 12. S.Friesen, 148; 13. T.Gray, 142; 14. M.Crafton, 133; 15. R.Lessard, 115; 16. T.Majeski, 110.
(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)
MONSTER ENERGY CUP POCONO ORGANICS 325
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap Length: 2.5
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 130, Running.
2. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 130, Running.
3. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, 130, Running.
4. (36) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 130, Running.
5. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 130, Running.
6. (11) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 130, Running.
7. (18) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 130, Running.
8. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 130, Running.
9. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 130, Running.
10. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 130, Running.
11. (22) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 130, Running.
12. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 130, Running.
13. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 130, Running.
14. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 130, Running.
15. (13) Ryan Newman, Ford, 130, Running.
16. (25) Cole Custer, Ford, 130, Running.
17. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 130, Running.
18. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 130, Running.
19. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 130, Running.
20. (30) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 130, Running.
21. (12) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 130, Running.
22. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 129, Running.
23. (29) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 129, Running.
24. (20) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford, 129, Running.
25. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 129, Running.
26. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 129, Running.
27. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 129, Running.
28. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 128, Running.
29. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 127, Running.
30. (15) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 126, Running.
31. (33) JJ Yeley, Ford, 125, Running.
32. (40) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 125, Running.
33. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 125, Running.
34. (35) James Davison, Chevrolet, 125, Running.
35. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 125, Running.
36. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 124, Running.
37. (28) Joey Gase(i), Ford, 121, Running.
38. (19) Erik Jones, Toyota, 70, Accident.
39. (39) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 36, Transmission.
40. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 19, Accident.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.467 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 25 Mins, 1 Secs.
Margin of Victory: .761 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 21 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.
Lap Leaders: A. Almirola 1-19;J. Logano 20-30;A. Almirola 31-45;M. Truex Jr. 46-59;D. Hamlin 60-66;A. Almirola 67-93;D. Hamlin 94-96;R. Newman 97-109;M. McDowell 110;C. Buescher 111-113;K. Harvick 114-130, Running.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Aric Almirola 3 times for 61 laps; Kevin Harvick 1 time for 17 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 14 laps; Ryan Newman 1 time for 13 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 11 laps; Denny Hamlin 2 times for 10 laps; Chris Buescher 1 time for 3 laps; Michael McDowell 1 time for 1 lap.
Stage 1 Top Ten: 22,10,12,18,9,1,21,2,88,20.
Stage 2 Top Ten: 10,22,19,12,21,88,4,18,11,9.
