NASCAR driver Austin Dillon tests positive for COVID-19

"Based upon recommendations outlined by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NASCAR and our health partners at Wake-Forest Baptist Health, RCR has enacted procedures and safety protocols designed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread," RCR said in a statement. "These guidelines were developed in close consultation with a panel of medical experts with broad experience in infectious diseases, many of whom have been on the front line in treating COVID-19 patients across the country."

Exposed individuals are also required to stand down from competition and self isolate, and may return to racing activities after they have received one negative test. NASCAR said that confirmed exposure is based on "a totality of the circumstances as determined by NASCAR in consultation with their consulting physicians." That analysis includes identifying individuals exposed over the last 10 days, determining the timing of exposure, the level of direct skin contact, amount of social distancing and the level of PPE use among the individuals involved in the contact.