NASCAR championship: Hendrick vs Gibbs, Chevrolet vs Toyota

Larson has been the star, but Elliott has remained in the mix. He's won two races, both on road courses, but had a monthlong spat with Harvick during the playoffs. Elliott held his ground both on the track and off and now will race to defend his title.

"Certainly hasn't been pretty. At the end of the day, having a shot next week is really all that matters," Elliott said. "Frankly, I feel like you make it to Phoenix, it's anybody's game."

Truex, who quietly had collected four wins this season, drove a battered car at Martinsville into the fourth and final slot in the playoff field. Just making it through the round of eight, which was cut to four Sunday, was a win for Truex.

"It's the eight best guys of the year trying to whittle it down to four. You know it's going to be tight, close, every spot is going to matter," Truex said. "You come down to Martinsville, you know it's going to be a nail-biter, which it was.

"Next week it's an honor and pleasure to get to race for championships. Only four of us get to do it. It's a fun week. It's definitely a lot less pressure than trying to go eight to four."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0