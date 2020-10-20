NASCAR: Briscoe driving for his dream team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chase Briscoe earned job security for the first time in his career with a well-deserved promotion to the Cup Series to cap a season that has so far been storybook.

Briscoe on Tuesday was named the replacement for Clint Bowyer in the No. 14 Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing, the team co-owned by Briscoe's childhood hero. Briscoe idolized fellow Indiana native Tony Stewart and dreamed of one day driving Stewart's car.

"People would ask me 'What's the goal?' and I'd say 'Man, the dream is to drive the 14,'" Briscoe said in an interview with The Associated Press. "Never in a million years did I think that was possible. Getting to drive Tony's car, and how much of a diehard Tony fan I was, it's just crazy that I'm getting to drive that car."

The 25-year-old native of Mitchell, Indiana, is a third generation racer who watched his father compete against Stewart on Midwest dirt tracks. Now he's a nine race winner in the Xfinity Series, the championship points leader, and just the third driver of the No. 14 at SHR since it was created for Stewart in 2009.

Stewart hand-picked Bowyer to replace him in 2017, and when Bowyer accepted a television deal for next season, it freed the seat SHR desperately needed to avoid losing Briscoe.