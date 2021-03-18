Nancy M Diaz, 6000 block of 12th Avenue, Kenosha, felony bail jumping.
Nancy M Diaz
Related to this story
Most Popular
A top Foxconn Technology Group executive has purchased a $2.18 million home in Elm Grove, west of Milwaukee.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was allegedly “shooting up” in a Big Lots bathroom at 5415 Washington Ave., had heroin and marijuana on him.
Some traditions never change. For the Racine Founders Rotary Club, which has hosted Post Prom for Racine area high schools since 1953, traditions just adapt.
CALEDONIA — A Racine woman allegedly led police on a 1.9-mile chase and has been was charged with operating while intoxicated.
Watch Now: Lyft vehicle with a mother and her 3-year-old in back seat flipped in hit-and-run on Villa Street
When the car flipped over, the mother said she remembered thinking, "Get my child out of this car."
RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly stole a bulldog from Petland, 2310 S. Green Bay Road.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had 40.6 grams of cocaine and 2.4 grams of marijuana.
-
- 4 min to read
After a first term in the background of Congress under the Trump administration, Republican Bryan Steil is no more a quiet member of Congress with a Democrat in the White House.
Police say person who robbed a bank in Sturtevant shot and killed themself while fleeing from police
At approximately 11:22 a.m., Sturtevant police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Tri-City National Bank, 8710 Durand Ave. in the Village of Sturtevant.
Maurice Robinson received the unanimous vote of the Police and Fire Commission following a closed session.