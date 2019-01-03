1319-HOZESKA-MUG.jpg

Nancy J. Hozeska, 54, 500 block of Madison Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (two counts), aggravated battery (two counts), felony intimidation of a victim.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments