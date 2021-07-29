Names in the Spotlight: Youngsters win at Lake F/X Games

Youngsters win at Lake F/X Games

Brody Ervin had a successful day during the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Lake F/X Games on July 24 at Pershing Park.

Ervin took first place in the 11-and-under division for both the Scooter-ama Competition and the BM-X-Treme Bike Competition. He also placed second in the Beginner Division (Scooter-ama).

In the Scooter-ama Competition, Travis took second place behind Ervin and Aiden Nalquist placed third (11-and-under division). Brayden Young won the Beginner Division, followed by Brody Ervin in second, Travis in third and Aiden Nalquist in fourth.

Joseph won the Intermediate Division and Jayden Oparka was second. For the Expert Division, Cream was first, Connor Jirenu was second, Jayden Oparka was third and Ricky was fourth.

In the Lake F/X Skateboard Competition, David Ruiz took top honors in the Intermediate Division, followed by Eric Zinke in second and Steven Burdo in third. Quinn Brown placed first, Billy Testa placed second, Josh placed third and Simon Freemon placed fourth in the Expert Division.

In the BM-X-Treme Bike Competition, Trip Reber finished second overall, followed by Nova Newberry in third and Travis in fourth. The Beginner Division winner was River, Gavyn took second, Andrew was third and Riot finished fourth. Isaiah Giron placed first amongst Intermediate Division finishers, followed by Jack Hansen in second, Tyler Bohm in third and Lucas Caleson in fourth. For the Expert Division, Tyler Hill placed first, Dakota Lampert was second, Austin Urban was third and Blake Osborn rounded out the winners for fourth.

