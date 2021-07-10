 Skip to main content
Names in the Spotlight: Waterford's Beck qualifies for U.S. Women's Amateur
Waterford High School graduate Taitum Beck recently qualified for the 12st annual U.S. Women's Amateur Championship.

Beck, who recently completed her eligibility at Weber State (Utah) University, shot a 1-under par 70 at a qualifying tournament held July 7 at Oak Grove Country Club in Harvard, Ill.

Beck tied for fourth behind Kan Bunnabodee of Indiana (66), Caroline Smith of Illinois (68) and Kelly Sim of New Jersey (68).

The 121st annual U.S. Women's Amateur will be held Aug. 2 to 8 at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York.

Last month Beck tied for fifth at the Wisconsin State Women’s Open at the Links Course at the Golf Courses of Lawsonia in Green Lake.

