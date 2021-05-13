Names in the Spotlight: Vaile second in Region 4 gymnastics

Vaile second in Region 4 gymnastics
Madeline Vaile of the Racine Gymnastics Center Xcel team finished second in her division at the Region 4 Gymnastics Championships April 23-25 in Cedar Rapids. Iowa.
Vaile, in the Xcel Platinum Senior B age group, scored 36.57 in the all-around. She had a high individual event score of 9.62 on the floor exercise. She also scored 9.35 on balance beam, 9.0 on vault and 8.6 on uneven bars.
Region 4 is comprised of Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota.