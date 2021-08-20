Names in the Spotlight: Roma Lodge teams win at 38th annual bocce tournament

Roma Lodge successfully defended their home turf at the lodge's 38th annual bocce tournament on Aug. 1.
Teams from Roma Lodge won two titles and third-place honors.
In the championship game of the tournament's open division, Any Given Sunday - Roma Lodge's team - defeated Cabin Fever of Highwood, Ill., 16-12. In the third place game, Intermilan - also a Roma Lodge squad - beat Venetian Club of Rockford, Ill., 16-8.
In the ladies division, Roma Lodge's Buon Amici won its second straight championship, defeating St. Ambrosio Ladies of Rockford, Ill., 16-9.
Team member for Any Given Sunday were David Chiapete (captain), Frank Bisotti, Jason Evitts, Victor Pettavino, and Mike Rauch. The Intermilan team was John Anzalone (captain), Derek Anzalone, Jason Johnson, Pat Johnson and Brian Pulda. Buon Amici consists of Tina Russell (captain), Tracy Anzalone, Lisa Chiapete, Maggie Cronin and Julie Menehan.