Names in the Spotlight: Prairie graduate Maio wins Parkside Summer Classic 5K race

Maio dominates Parkside Summer Classic 5K

Prairie School graduate Dominic Maio dominated the field at the annual UW-Parkside Summer Classic 5K race held Saturday at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course in Somers.

Maio, 34, covered the course in 16 minutes and 41.1 seconds—16 seconds ahead of Franklin’s Paul Gutman, who placed second at 16:57.2. Maio and Gutman were the only entrants to finish in under 17 minutes.

Racine’s Josh Slamka, a Horlick High School graduate who coaches the Rebels’ track team, placed seventh at 17:38.4. The 43-year-old maintained a 5:41 per mile pace during the race.

Alissa Taylor, 16, of Kenosha, was the female winner, crossing the finish line in 22:15.8.

Reagan Flickinger, a 14-year-old from Clinton, won the 3K race in 10:42.1. Eliza Pfarr of Clinton was the female winner in the 3K, finishing in 11:49.

After graduating from Prairie in 2005, Maio ran track at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, becoming one of the school’s most accomplished male runners.