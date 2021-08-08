Names in the Spotlight: Prairie graduate Maio wins Parkside Summer Classic 5K race

Maio dominates Parkside Summer Classic 5K
Prairie School graduate Dominic Maio dominated the field at the annual UW-Parkside Summer Classic 5K race held Saturday at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course in Somers.
Maio, 34, covered the course in 16 minutes and 41.1 seconds—16 seconds ahead of Franklin’s Paul Gutman, who placed second at 16:57.2. Maio and Gutman were the only entrants to finish in under 17 minutes.
Racine’s Josh Slamka, a Horlick High School graduate who coaches the Rebels’ track team, placed seventh at 17:38.4. The 43-year-old maintained a 5:41 per mile pace during the race.
Alissa Taylor, 16, of Kenosha, was the female winner, crossing the finish line in 22:15.8.
Reagan Flickinger, a 14-year-old from Clinton, won the 3K race in 10:42.1. Eliza Pfarr of Clinton was the female winner in the 3K, finishing in 11:49.
After graduating from Prairie in 2005, Maio ran track at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, becoming one of the school’s most accomplished male runners.
He was the first MSOE runner to crack 26 minutes in an 8,000-meter cross country event, and ran a school-record time of 25:12 to take 14th at the NCAA Regional Championships and qualify for the national championship meet. As a senior, he qualified for the NCAA track and field championships in the 1,500 meters.
In 2017, Maio won the four-mile race at the annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine. He also placed third in the four-mile race in 2015.
The proceeds from the events go to the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course improvement fund.
The course is used for Parkside home meets, eight regular season high school meets, WIAA sectional races, and the Wisconsin USATF Association Championships and the Foot Locker XC Midwest Regional Meet.