Carthage College first-year women's golf coach Brandy Johnston was named the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Coach of the Year on Monday,
Johnston became the first Lady Reds recipient since Tyler Wollberg in 2013.
Johnston led Carthage to its first CCIW women's golf title since 2014 on Saturday as the Lady Reds won with a three-round team score of 932 (317-310-305). It was the program's seventh conference title overall. They won championships in 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2013 and 2014.
This year, Carthage had five players finish in the top 10 including freshman Adrienne Rohwedder, sophomore and Prairie School graduate Kate Munro, sophomore Madi McCoy, junior and Union Grove graduate Sarah Schuster, and sophomore Sami Plankey.
Johnston joined the Lady Reds this season after serving as the girls head coach at Franklin High School from 2013 to 2019, and the boys head coach at Muskego High School during the 2019 season.
A 1996 graduate of Indiana University, she was a three-year letterwinner with the women's golf program and was an Academic All-Big Ten selection from 1994 to 1996.
