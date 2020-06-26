Names in the Spotlight: Mertins makes CIBC Honor Roll

Mertins on CIBC Honor Roll
Park High School graduate and UW-Whietwater bowler Caitlin Mertins was recently named to the Central Intercollegiate Bowling Conference Academic Honor Roll.
Mertins, who is majoring in elementary education at Whitewater, was one of 10 Warhawks named to the honor roll. The bowlers maintained a 3.40 grade point average or higher during the 2019-20 academic year.
The Warhawks also claimed the inaugural CIBC championship in March.
