Names in the Spotlight: Mertins makes CIBC Honor Roll
0 comments

Names in the Spotlight: Mertins makes CIBC Honor Roll

  • 0

Mertins on CIBC Honor Roll

Park High School graduate and UW-Whietwater bowler Caitlin Mertins was recently named to the Central Intercollegiate Bowling Conference Academic Honor Roll.

Mertins, who is majoring in elementary education at Whitewater, was one of 10 Warhawks named to the honor roll. The bowlers maintained a 3.40 grade point average or higher during the 2019-20 academic year.

The Warhawks also claimed the inaugural CIBC championship in March.

Caitlin Mertins, UW-Whitewater

Mertins
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News