UW-Platteville goalkeeper and Park High School graduate Nate Miller tied a program record last Friday by posting his 20th career shutout in a 1-0 win over Carthage College at Art Keller Field in Kenosha.
The Pioneers (5-6-2 overall) struck early when sophomore Noah Mesdjian found junior Tyler Gilmore for an early 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. The Red Men (7-7-0) attacked often, with 19 shots to the Pioneers' nine, and also held the advantage of 13-1 corner kicks.
Miller made two saves in the shutout. He is now tied for first in program history with 20 career saves with Kris Bosshart, who played for the Pioneers from 2006 to 2009.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.