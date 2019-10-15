UW-Platteville goalkeeper and Park High School graduate Nate Miller tied a program record last Friday by posting his 20th career shutout in a 1-0 win over Carthage College at Art Keller Field in Kenosha.

The Pioneers (5-6-2 overall) struck early when sophomore Noah Mesdjian found junior Tyler Gilmore for an early 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. The Red Men (7-7-0) attacked often, with 19 shots to the Pioneers' nine, and also held the advantage of 13-1 corner kicks.

Miller made two saves in the shutout. He is now tied for first in program history with 20 career saves with Kris Bosshart, who played for the Pioneers from 2006 to 2009.

