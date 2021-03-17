Names in the Spotlight for March 18

Local college athletes honored

Racine’s Kate Munro, a junior at Carthage College in Kenosha, has been named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Women’s Golfer of the Week for her season-opening performance last week.

Munro, a Prairie School graduate and the 2017 All-Racine County Player of the Year,, shot a 78 on the first day of the Millikin (Ill.) Dechert Classic Spring Opener, then followed that with a 74 on the second day to finish at 152 to finish second in the tournament.

** Racine’s Caitlin Mertins, a 2018 Park graduate, was named UW-Whitewater’s Athlete of the Week in bowling.

She helped the 23rd-ranked Warhawks finish sixth in the Mid-Winter Classic in Jonesboro, Ark. Whitewater beat three higher-ranked teams, including No. 1 McKendree and No. 8 Sam Houston State (twice). She totaled 1,301 pins in six games to finish ninth among individual bowlers.

