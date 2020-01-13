Names in the Spotlight for Jan. 14

Parkside's Nelson, Trimble earn GLAIC awards

UW-Parkside sophomore Alyssa Nelson continued her strong play and was named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North player of the week for the second week in a row.

The Rangers went 2-0 with victories over Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan. Against Michigan Tech, Nelson scored 19 points. Against Northern Michigan, she scored 22 points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Parkside the win.

On the men's side, redshirt sophomore Brandon Trimble was named the GLIAC north player of the week after averaging 23 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 assists in wins over Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan.

Carthage's Perry wins CCIW honor

Carthage College senior center Brad Perry was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) men's basketball player of the week.

Perry had his first double-double of the season in a 73-65 win at Carroll on Jan. 8. He finished with season highs of 18 points and 12 rebounds and shot 73 percent (8-of-11) from the field against the Pioneers.

