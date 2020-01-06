Names in the Spotlight: Carthage's Woodward CCIW player of the week
Names in the Spotlight: Carthage's Woodward CCIW player of the week

Woodward earns CCIW honor

Carthage College senior guard and Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin women’s basketball player of the week.

Woodward helped the Lady Reds win three games week. She finished with 13 points and six rebounds in a 58-51 win over Nazareth on Dec. 29, followed by 14 points and four rebounds in a 41-32 victory over Adrian on Dec. 30.

She then scored a career-high 31 points, was 6-of-6 from the free throw line and added five rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a 90-84 double overtime victory against Augustana on Jan. 4.

