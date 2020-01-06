Names in the Spotlight: Carthage's Woodward CCIW player of the week

Woodward earns CCIW honor

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Carthage College senior guard and Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin women’s basketball player of the week.

Woodward helped the Lady Reds win three games week. She finished with 13 points and six rebounds in a 58-51 win over Nazareth on Dec. 29, followed by 14 points and four rebounds in a 41-32 victory over Adrian on Dec. 30.

She then scored a career-high 31 points, was 6-of-6 from the free throw line and added five rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a 90-84 double overtime victory against Augustana on Jan. 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0