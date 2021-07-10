Names in the Spotlight: Brinkmann has lead at Salmon-A-Rama

Overcast skies, cooler temperatures and choppy water could have made for a slow start to the annual Salmon-A-Rama fishing contest.
Don’t tell that to David Brinkmann.
Brinkmann landed a 31.61-pound Chinook salmon on Saturday, the first day of the contest, and held the overall lead on Sunday afternoon.
Brinkmann’s was the lone fish registered that weighed more than 30 pounds.
Mark Reinemann was close behind with a 29.41-pound Chinook salmon and Jerry Booth Jr. caught a 29.23-pound chinook.
Tony Prucha led the lake trout division with a 20.61-pound entry, while Tim Manthei was the leader in the boat brown trout division with a 19.94-pounder.
Fishing hasn’t been so hot from the shore.
The overall leader was John Fiorito, who registered a 12.34-pound Brown trout on Sunday.
The youth division was competitive with three fish weighing more than 24 pounds: Ellen Windau’s Chinook salmon led the way at 28.95 pounds, while Hunter Hemmila caught a 24.70-pound Chinook salmon.
Mark Rasmussen Jr. led the kayak division, reeling in a 18.35-pound Chinook salmon.
Saturday also was the annual Super Sweepstakes contest, which awards boats points for the number of fish caught and their total weight. The Phoenix won the contest with 241.20 points. Rainmaker finished with 232, Salmon Chaser Charters had 221, Hawg Gone 211.10 and G-Devil was fifth with 207.70.
Beck qualifies for U.S. Women’s Amateur
Waterford High School graduate Taitum Beck recently qualified for the 121st annual U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.
Beck, who recently completed her eligibility at Weber State (Utah) University, shot a 1-under par 70 at a qualifying tournament held July 7 at Oak Grove Country Club in Harvard, Ill.
Beck tied for fourth behind Kan Bunnabodee of Indiana (66), Caroline Smith of Illinois (68) and Kelly Sim of New Jersey (68).
The 121st annual U.S. Women’s Amateur will be held Aug. 2 to 8 at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York.
Last month Beck tied for fifth at the Wisconsin State Women’s Open at the Links Course at the Golf Courses of Lawsonia in Green Lake.