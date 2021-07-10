Names in the Spotlight: Brinkmann has lead at Salmon-A-Rama

Overcast skies, cooler temperatures and choppy water could have made for a slow start to the annual Salmon-A-Rama fishing contest.

Don’t tell that to David Brinkmann.

Brinkmann landed a 31.61-pound Chinook salmon on Saturday, the first day of the contest, and held the overall lead on Sunday afternoon.

Brinkmann’s was the lone fish registered that weighed more than 30 pounds.

Mark Reinemann was close behind with a 29.41-pound Chinook salmon and Jerry Booth Jr. caught a 29.23-pound chinook.

Tony Prucha led the lake trout division with a 20.61-pound entry, while Tim Manthei was the leader in the boat brown trout division with a 19.94-pounder.

Fishing hasn’t been so hot from the shore.

The overall leader was John Fiorito, who registered a 12.34-pound Brown trout on Sunday.

The youth division was competitive with three fish weighing more than 24 pounds: Ellen Windau’s Chinook salmon led the way at 28.95 pounds, while Hunter Hemmila caught a 24.70-pound Chinook salmon.

Mark Rasmussen Jr. led the kayak division, reeling in a 18.35-pound Chinook salmon.