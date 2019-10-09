Bowlers roll honor scores
Josh Hall had a national honor score of 299 as part of his 796 series in the Towne & Country Tuesday Night Mixed League. He also had games of 236 and 261 for a career-high 796 series. It was the second straight week that Hall just missed a perfect game.
Jeff Beauchamp had a national honor score of 298 Tuesday as part of his 699 series in the Teezers Tuesday Night League at Castle Lanes. The left-handed Beauchamp opened with games of 214 and 187.
