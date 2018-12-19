Bowlers roll honor scores
Georgette Albert rolled her fourth women's national honor series of the season Tuesday at Old Settler's Bowling Center in Union Grove. Albert had games of 269, 245 and 214 for a 728 series in the Miller 64 Scratch League.
David Kail had a 299 game during a 782 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.
