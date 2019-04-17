Bowlers roll honor scores
Jim Nannemann, bowling in the River Cities Lanes Monday Miller Classic League at Waterford, had a national honor series of 824. His high game was a 299.
Charlie Brown bowled a 300 as part of a 732 series in the VFW Tuesday League at Castle Lanes. He followed his 300 with games of 188 and 244. It was the fourth career 300 for the 51-year-old Brown, who averages 227 in the league.
