Bowlers roll honor scores

Jim Nannemann, bowling in the River Cities Lanes Monday Miller Classic League at Waterford, had a national honor series of 824. His high game was a 299.

Charlie Brown bowled a 300 as part of a 732 series in the VFW Tuesday League at Castle Lanes. He followed his 300 with games of 188 and 244. It was the fourth career 300 for the 51-year-old Brown, who averages 227 in the league.

