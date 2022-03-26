 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Names in the Spotlight: Arteaga leads SEAY swimmers

  • 0

Arteaga shines for SEAY at YMCA Championships

Hugo Arteaga, a sophomore at Case High School, won four events for the Southeastern Aquatics-Racine YMCA swim team in the Wisconsin YMCA Swimming Championships that took place from March 18-20 at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer.

Hugo Arteaga, Case

Arteaga

Arteaga won both the 100 and 200 meter butterfly. In the 200 butterfly, Arteaga finished with a time of 1:54.1 — breaking his previous SEAY team record of 1:56.85 that he had set the previous week. He finished the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.98.

Arteaga was part of a winning 400 medley relay team of Zack Kopsea, Joe Skantz and Ethan Bergman — who won with a time of 3:36.03. And Arteaga, Kopsea, Bergman and Joe Skantz won the 800 freestyle relay (7:11.18).

Kopsea won the 400 individual medley (4:21.89). Mac Thomas won the 50 freestyle (24.09).

In the 9-year old class, Jordan Borzynski won four events: 50 backstroke (38.37), 50 freestyle (31.27), 100 backstroke (1:22.19) and 50 butterfly (35.82). Evan Steenrod won the 25 backstroke (19.44) in the 8-year old class.

People are also reading…

SEAY swimmers will be competing at the YMCA Nationals from March 28 through April 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine has a soil problem

Racine has a soil problem

The city is landlocked. There's no new land to get. And most of the land within the city is already built on, or needs millions in investment to build on.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News