Names in the Spotlight: Arteaga leads SEAY swimmers

Arteaga shines for SEAY at YMCA Championships

Hugo Arteaga, a sophomore at Case High School, won four events for the Southeastern Aquatics-Racine YMCA swim team in the Wisconsin YMCA Swimming Championships that took place from March 18-20 at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer.

Arteaga won both the 100 and 200 meter butterfly. In the 200 butterfly, Arteaga finished with a time of 1:54.1 — breaking his previous SEAY team record of 1:56.85 that he had set the previous week. He finished the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.98.

Arteaga was part of a winning 400 medley relay team of Zack Kopsea, Joe Skantz and Ethan Bergman — who won with a time of 3:36.03. And Arteaga, Kopsea, Bergman and Joe Skantz won the 800 freestyle relay (7:11.18).

Kopsea won the 400 individual medley (4:21.89). Mac Thomas won the 50 freestyle (24.09).

In the 9-year old class, Jordan Borzynski won four events: 50 backstroke (38.37), 50 freestyle (31.27), 100 backstroke (1:22.19) and 50 butterfly (35.82). Evan Steenrod won the 25 backstroke (19.44) in the 8-year old class.

SEAY swimmers will be competing at the YMCA Nationals from March 28 through April 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

